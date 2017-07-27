Uprising for Change once again stage protests in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Thu Jul 27 2017, 11:06 am

The members and supporters of Uprising for Change movement have once again taken to the streets of Kabul city to protest against the government.

Dozens of supporters of the movement started their rallies from Khurasan roundabout in Kabul city.

Today’s demonstration has been organized twenty days after a similar demonstration was organized in the city.

The rally participants demanded the resignation of the government leaders and key security officials.

They asked the international community, specifically the United Nations to intervene and prevent the government leaders from taking extrajudicial steps, accusing them of seizing the power by force.

The protests also demanded that justice should be served for their comrades who lost their lives during the clashes with the security forces.

The movement has increased its demonstrations and protests after a violent protest turned violent last month, leaving several people dead or wounded, including some security personnel.

The Uprising for Change in reaction to the violent protests started to set up tents which were later removed by the security personnel amid growing criticisms by the city residents for blocking the main roads in the city.

