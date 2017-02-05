Uprising commander joins Taliban group with his 14 men in Sar-e-Pul

By Khaama Press - Sun Feb 05 2017, 1:15 pm

A commander of the public uprising forces has defected to the Taliban insurgents in northern Sar-e-Pul province of Afghanistan.

According to local government officials, the uprising commander joined the Taliban ranks with his 14 men in Sayad district.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Zabiullah Amani confirmed the report and said the uprising commander has been identified as Noor Mohammad.

Amani further added that commander Mohammad and his men took several weapons and ammunition with them while defecting to Taliban insurgents.

According to Amani, commander Mohammad was previously fighting the insurgent groups together with the Afghan security forces.

He said hundreds of public uprising forces are currently busy fighting the Taliban insurgents and other terrorists in this province.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Sar-e-Pul is among the relatively calm provinces in northern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups are active in some of its districts and often conduct insurgency activities.

In the meantime, the local officials are saying that the main motive which encouraged commander Mohammad to join Taliban ranks is not clear so far and investigations are underway in this regard.

