Up to 46 wounded as heavy explosion rocks Lahore city in Pakistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 08 2017, 9:27 am

At least forty six people were wounded after a heavy explosion rocked Lahore city, the provincial capital of Lahore province of Pakistan.

The incident took place late on Monday evening after a truck vehicle packed with explosives went off.

According to the local security officials, preliminary reports indicate that explosives were placed among the apricot crates which went off in the area, apparently prematurely and before the militants manage to detonate it in the area of their target.

The officials further added that investigation reports also indicate that the truck was brought from Swat and was parked in the area three days ago.

The health condition of a number of those wounded in the explosion has been reported as critical.

Deputy Inspector General Dr Haider Ashraf quoted by the local media said the attackers might have been intending to transport the explosives to other areas of the city.

The eyewitnesses in the area have said more than 100 vehicles were also damaged in the explosion.

In the meantime, certain sources are saying that the truck bomb was prepared with an aim to target the convoy of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

No individual or has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

