Unknown gunmen have kidnapped a member of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) in northern Afghanistan.

By Khaama Press - Tue Dec 20 2016, 3:31 pm

According to the security officials, the gunmen stopped the vehicles of ICRC carrying at least 4 staff members but they took away one of them and released the three others.

There are no details available regarding the identity of the kidnapped staff member.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

The high between Kunduz and Balkh province has been witnessing instability during the recent months as the anti-government armed militant groups have stepped up insurgency in key Northern provinces.

This is not the first time the gunmen have abducted the staff members of ICRC in Afghanistan.

Gunmen abducted a group of 5 staff members of ICRC in southeastern Ghanzi province of Afghanistan earlier in February but released them after almost 4 days in captivity.

The staff members were held while on their way to carry out an assessment, with the aim to assist conflict-stricken communities in the Waghaz district of Ghazni.

ICRC was established in 1987 in Afghanistan and operates to prevent violations of international humanitarian law, to protect detainees, to provide water, sanitation and means of support to civilians affected by the conflict.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS