Unity government has clear definition for enemies and friends: Abdullah

By Khaama Press - Sun Feb 26 2017, 3:26 pm

The national unity government has a clear definition for friends and foes, the chief executive of the government Abdullah Abdullah said Sunday.

He made the remarks during a meeting with the youths and activists of the Afghanistan Intellectuals Process.

Clarifying the stance of the government in fight against terrorism, Abdullah said a clear definition for the friends and foes currently exist as compared to the previous administration led by Hamid Karzai where there were no definitions for the same.

Abdullah further added that the government of national unity considers an enemy as an enemy and a friend as a friend.

According to Abdullah, the government is committed to continue fighting terrorism based on the definitions created by the government.

He said all necessary preparations are in place to respond to the threats and conspiracies of the enemy, emphasizing that the government and national defense and security forces are prepared to defend their nation and soil.

In regards to the role of the youths in the system, Abdullah said the youths of the country continue to create barriers against the enemies of the country with their commitments and devotions.

Abdullah also pointed towards the modification of the national constitution and said the only to move forward is the establishment of a national grand assembly, Loya Jirga.

