UNAMA welcomes new appointments to electoral commission by Afghan govt

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 23 2016, 9:16 am

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) says it welcomes the appointments to electoral commissions by the Afghan government.

“This signals a new phase in the rebuilding of trust in the electoral institutions and process,” the UN mission said in a statement.

The statement further added “The Mission acknowledges the critical task of expediting electoral reforms on the basis of the legal framework and moving forward with electoral preparations. The commissions have an important responsibility to establish a realistic electoral timeline in order to uphold the Afghan people’s constitutional right to participate in elections. UNAMA encourages the commissions to work with all stakeholders in an inclusive, transparent and impartial manner.”

The UN mission issued the statement hours after the newly-appointed electoral commissioners were sworn in during a major ceremony organized in ARG Presidential Palace on Tuesday.

The swearing ceremony was attended by several high level government officials including President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullha Abdullah.

The newly-appointed electoral commissioners were sworn in days after the final list of the candidates was handed over to President Ghani by the Selection Committee.

The formation of the Selection Committee was part of the agreement for the formation of the Government of National Unity.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and CEO Abdullah Abdullah agreed to bring reforms in the election commission of Afghanistan with the formation of Government of National Unity.

The decision was taken following the controversial presidential election in 2014 which was marred by massive fraud allegations.

