UNAMA receives petition for the trial of crimes committed by Hekmatyar

By Khaama Press - Thu May 25 2017, 8:01 pm

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said Thursday that the mission has received a petition for the trial of Hezb-e-Islami leader for the alleged crimes he has committed in Afghanistan.

“On Thursday afternoon, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) received a petition requesting justice for the victims of crimes allegedly committed by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar,” the UN mission said in a statement.

The statement further added “UNAMA has welcomed agreements that contribute to a reduction of violence in Afghanistan towards allowing Afghans to live in peace with each other, and remains encouraged by the progress in the implementation of the agreement between the Government of Afghanistan and Hezb-i-Islami Gulbuddin.”

“In this context, the United Nations maintains that attention to human rights is of critical importance, and that the promotion and protection of human rights is a key component of genuine and lasting peace,” the statement said, adding that “The United Nations views transitional justice and reconciliation as fundamental.”

“Afghan citizens and others who have been victims of atrocities must not be deprived of their right to judicial redress,” said Tadamichi Yamamoto, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of UNAMA. “The United Nations will continue to support Afghans in their efforts to seek peace, justice and security.”

“UNAMA welcomes efforts by the National Unity Government to engage all those interested in establishing an equitable peace and renouncing violence for good, and remains committed to supporting reconciliation processes that allow victims’ voices to be heard,” the statement added.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS