UN special envoy for Afghanistan meets Gulbuddin Hekmatyar

By Khaama Press - Tue May 16 2017, 2:06 pm

The United Nations Special Envoy for Afghanistan met with the leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar in Kabul today.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in a statement said “The Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Tadamichi Yamamoto, today held an introductory meeting in Kabul with Gulbuddin Hekmatyar. The meeting took place as part of the United Nations support to the Afghan Government’s efforts to engage all those interested in establishing equitable peace.”

The statement further added Yamamoto welcomed the continued implementation of the agreement between the Government of Afghanistan and Hezb-i-Islami Gulbuddin (HIG), a key step of which was the peaceful return to Afghanistan of Hekmatyar.

“The envoy, who is also head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said that the Mission appreciated Hekmatyar and HIG’s commitment to peaceful engagement in the political space, in accordance with the Constitution and existing legal norms. Hekmatyar’s commitment to attain peace through negotiations and his call to all parties to end conflict through peaceful means was also appreciated,” the statement said.

Yamamoto highlighted that respect for human rights, including women’s rights and freedom of expression, would be essential for enhanced stability in the country, UNAMA said, adding that “The Mission supports HIG’s peaceful reintegration into society, including, as per the agreement, through joining the civil service, the armed forces and similar, with appropriate vetting and merit based appointments.”

The UN mission said Yamamoto noted that all groups in society should enjoy equal treatment.

