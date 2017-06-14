UN Secretary General arrives in Kabul on an unannounced visit

By Khaama Press - Wed Jun 14 2017, 10:22 am

The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Kabul this morning on an unannounced visit.

“Just landed in Kabul for talks with government and people. @UN stands with Afghanistan at a time of violence and suffering,” Guterres said in short statement posted on his official Twitter account.

The visit by the UN Secretary General to Kabul comes at a time when the country is going through violence with the rampant Taliban-led insurgency and political issues sparked following the deadly Kabul bombings late last month and earlier this month.

Over 150 people were killed and hundreds were wounded in a car bombing near the Germany of Embassy and back to back suicide attacks targeting the funeral of the son of the deputy house speaker of the Afghan Senate House.

This come as the deputy UN Secretary General JánKubiš also arrived in Kabul two days ago.

“Mr Kubiš, former head of UNAMA, was in Kabul for one week last month conducting a broad range of meetings with national and international stakeholders. In the current two-day visit, he is scheduled to follow up with those stakeholders, in particular President Ashraf Ghani,” the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a statement.

The statement further added that the strategic review is scheduled to be submitted to the Security Council in early July 2017. In Resolution 2344 (2017), the UN Security Council requested the strategic review to examine UNAMA’s mandated tasks, priorities and related resources, and to assess the Mission’s efficiency and effectiveness.

“UNAMA’s vision is for a stable and prosperous Afghanistan that lives at peace with itself and its neighbours, where the Afghan peoples’ human rights are upheld and basic services are available to all,” the UN mission added.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS