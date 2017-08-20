UN mission Afghanistan confirms massacre of civilians by Taliban and ISIS loyalists

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 20 2017, 2:04 pm

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) released its latest findings report regarding the massacre of civilians in northern Sar-e-Pul province of Afghanistan, confirming that scores of civilians were brutally massacred during the attack on Mirza Olang area in Sar-e-Pul province of Afghanistan.

“The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) released today the initial findings of its human rights fact-finding into the 3 to 5 August attack on Mirza Olang village in Sayyad district of Sari Pul province,” the UN mission said in a statement.

The statement further added that UNAMA verified allegations that Taliban and local self-proclaimed Islamic State / Daesh fighters killed at least 36 persons, including civilians and person hors de combat, during the attack on Mirza Olang.

According to UNAMA, at least half of the killings took place on Saturday 5 August when Anti-Government Elements stopped families trying to escape the village, separated women and young children, and killed at least 18 people, both civilians and Pro-Government Militia who were hors de combat at the time of their killing.

Others, including one woman, were reportedly shot while they tried to escape from the village, the report added.

“I condemn this blatant targeting of civilians and persons hors de combat in clear violation of international law,” said Tadamichi Yamamoto, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan. “The perpetrators of these killings and crimes must be held accountable.”

“With regard to allegations of beheadings, UNAMA found no evidence to substantiate such claims. The human rights team through their interviews with witnesses and officials were also unable to verify other claims about abductions of women and sexual violence,” UNAMA said, adding that “Further investigations by competent authorities are required into the allegations of sectarian hatred as a factor in the killings in Mirza Olang, whose residents are mainly Shi’a Muslims.”

The UN Mission also said it welcomes the appointment of a senior team from the Office of the Attorney General and the Ministry of Interior to investigate the attack.

