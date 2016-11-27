UK reaffirms long term support to Afghan government and security forces

By Khaama Press - Sun Nov 27 2016, 11:33 am

The United Kingdom reaffirmed support to continue supporting the training of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) within the framework of the NATO-led Resolute Support (RS) mission.

The British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson reaffirmed UK’s support during a visit to Afghanistan on Saturday.

He said UK remains committed to support Afghanistan in all sectors on long term basis.

Johnson also met with the Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah to discuss the issues of bilateral interest and other regional issues.

“Positive meeting w/ @afgexecutive Abdullah Abdullah on regional security, reforms & eliminating violence against women #16days,” Johnson said in a Twitter post.

The United Kingdom funded the establishment of the Afghan National Army Officers Academy which was inaugurated in mid-2014.

The academy is sometimes referred to as ‘Sandhurst in the Sand’ as it’s modelled on the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, in the UK.

The first group of over 240 students to attend the Afghan National Army Officer Academy graduated a year after the academy was inaugurated.

