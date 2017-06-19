UK media reacts at beating and slapping of Afghan asylum seeker

By Khaama Press - Mon Jun 19 2017, 12:09 pm

The media in United Kingdom has reacted regarding the beating and slapping of an asylum seeker by sharing the video which purportedly shows the violence against the Afghan man.

The video taken by another passenger on board a plane bound for Istanbul from London, was widely shared by the media outlets in UK as an individual believed to be an immigration officer is shown slapping and forcing the man against the wall of the plane.

The clip was filmed by passenger Ahtzaz Ali, 27, an office manager from Birmingham, who was travelling to help Syrian refugees, according to the UK-based MailOnline newspaper.

“There was a man who was clearly upset on board the plane but wasn’t being abusive to the crew or anybody else,” he was quoted as saying in a report by the Press Association.

Ali further added “All of a sudden, someone who seemed like they were an immigration officer came and started physically abusing the man by slapping him and pushing his face down whilst he was crying and shouting that he wouldn’t be safe going back to Afghanistan.”

“The journey after he was taken off the plane was very upsetting as passengers were in tears, clearly disturbed by what they had seen,” he added.

This comes as the Human Rights Watch earlier urged the European countries to stop the deportation of the Afghan asylum seekers after a series of deadly attacks rocked capital Kabul, leaving hundreds of people dead or wounded.

