UAE may rethink ties with Pakistan, launch probe into Kandahar bombing

By Khaama Press - Sat Jan 14 2017, 9:33 am

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) may rethink about its ties with Pakistan after a deadly explosion left at least five diplomats of the country dead in southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan.

Reports regarding UAE’s decision to reconsider ties come as a delegation of the UAE officials have arrived in Kandahar to investigate the incident.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Samim Khpolwak confirmed the arrival of the delegation and said investigations will kick off soon.

The investigation will be launched as the Taliban group rejected hand in the attack but the Afghan officials are saying that the attack was planned in Pakistan by the Haqqani terrorist network with the support of Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence.

Provincial police chief General Abdul Raziq first blamed the network for the attack.

The National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar also visited the province and said the foreign hands are likely involved in the attack.

The UAE Ambassador was also wounded in the attack together with the governor of Kandahar province.

Several high level Afghan officials were also killed or wounded in the explosion took place earlier this week.

