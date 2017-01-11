UAE confirms 5 diplomats killed in Kandahar explosion

By Khaama Press - Wed Jan 11 2017, 12:28 pm

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) officials have confirmed death of five diplomats in a deadly bombing in southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan.

The officials further added that the diplomats killed in the attack have been identified as Mohammed Ali Zainal Al Bastaki, Abdullah Mohammed Essa Obaid Al Kaabi, Ahmed Rashid Salim Ali Al Mazroui, Ahmed Abdul Rahman Ahmad Al Tunaiji, and Abdul Hamid Sultan Abdullah Ibrahim Al Hammadi.

The UAE President Sheikh Khalifa, mourning the deaths, called for the lowering of the UAE flag for three days in all ministries, government departments and institutions to honour those killed, reported state news agency Wam

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said “It is with pride that we mourn today the martyrs of Emirati humanitarian work in Afghanistan.

“Five martyrs have given their lives while striving to serve the weak, the children and the needy,” he added.

Earlier, the Afghan officials confirmed that UAE Ambassador to Afghanistan was wounded along with the Kandahar governor in the attack.

The Taliban group rejected role in the attack and blamed the internal dispute among the officials as the main motive behind the attack.

