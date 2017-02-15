UAE Ambassador wounded in Kandahar explosion has died

By Khaama Press - Wed Feb 15 2017, 3:35 pm

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates who sustained injuries in an explosion in Kandahar province has died.

According to reports, Juma Al-Kaabi succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment.

UAE’s Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced his death via Twitter on Wednesday.

According to the local media repots, Al Kaabi had returned to the UAE to continue treatment in Abu Dhabi two days after the attack.

At least 12 people including the deputy provincial governor and five UAE diplomats lost their lives in the attack and several others including the UAE ambassador and Kandahar governor were wounded.

The cousin of the former Afghan President also succumbed to his injuries he sustained in the attack as he was receiving treatment in India.

