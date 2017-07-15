Two suicide bombers shot dead by Afghan forces in Paktia province

By Khaama Press - Sat Jul 15 2017, 1:10 pm

The Afghan security forces foiled a deadly suicide attack plot by the anti-government armed militant groups in southeastern Paktia province.

According to the local security officials, two suicide bombers who were looking to carry out suicide attacks in the provincial capital Gardez city, were shot dead by the security forces before they manage to reach their target.

Provincial police spokesman Sardar Mohammad Tabasum confirmed that the two suicide bombers were killed on Friday in Kabul Lane area.

He said the two suicide bombers were shot dead as they were attempting to escape from a police check post.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the Afghan intelligence said last week that the security forces foiled a plot by the Haqqani terrorist network to carry out a coordinated attack in Gardez city, the provincial capital of southeastern Paktia province.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) in a statement said Wednesday that a group of eight insurgents were arrested in connection to the attack plot.

The statement further added that the suspects were arrested during an operation of the intelligence operatives in the vicinity of Gardez city.

The detained militants have confessed that they were deployed to Gardez city by the Haqqani network commanders, Ghazi and Jahad, who they claim are based on the other side of the Durand Line.

