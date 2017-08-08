Two suicide bombers shot dead by Afghan forces in Kapisa province

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 08 2017, 4:49 pm

The Afghan security forces shot dead two suicide bombers in northeastern Kapisa province of Afghanistan.

The 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces officials said the incident took place late on Monday in the vicinity of Tagab district.

The officials further added that the two suicide bombers were attempting to target the convoy of the Afghan security forces riding motorcycles when they were identified and shot dead.

According to the officials, the explosives of the two suicide bombers went off after they were shot dead but no casualties were incurred to the security forces and the ordinary civilians.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

In the meantime, the officials of the 201st Silab Corps said at least four Taliban insurgents were killed during a separate clash with the security forces in the same district.

The officials are saying that the militants belonged to Mawlavi Mahmood and Mawlavi Murtaza local groups of the Taliban insurgents.

Kapisa has been among the relatively calm provinces in northeastern parts of the country but the security situation in some remote parts of the province has started to deteriorate during the recent years.

