Two brothers stabbed to death by unknown men in Nangarhar province

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 02 2017, 4:10 pm

Two of a family were stabbed to death by unknown men in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, the local officials said Wednesday.

The incident has taken place in the vicinity of Rodat district of Nangarhar late on Tuesday night.

The provincial government media office in a statement said the two brothers were in their field when unknown men attacked them and killed with knives.

The statement further added that the victims have been identified as Halim and Samim who were 18 and 20 year old.

The main motive behind the murder of the two men has not been ascertained so far.

The Nangarhar government said an investigation is under along with a search operation to detain the perpetrators of the incident.

This comes as there has been a sharp rise in criminal related incidents across the country as the observers believe that the growing poverty among the people is to be blamed for the majority of the criminal incidents.

However, the some murder cases also take place due to personal enmity and brawl which leads to armed clashes due to the presence of firearms among the people.

