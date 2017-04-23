Twitter suspends Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid’s account

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 23 2017, 12:56 pm

The twitter account of the Taliban group spokesman Zabiullah has been suspended as the group widely used the online news and social networking service to spread its propaganda.

Mujahid’s account was apparently closed earlier today and days after the group launched a coordinated attack on the 209th Shaheen Corps in northern Afghanistan.

The Afghan government declared a national day of mourning to pay tribute to dozens of Afghan soldiers killed in a deadly attack on the main army base.

The national flag will be at half mast across the country and in the diplomatic missions of Afghanistan outside the country as President Ghani issued a decree to organize special prayers in the presidential palace and other mosques across the country for the martyrs of the attack for one day.

The Taliban militants group claimed responsibility behind the deadly attack which was carried out by a group of at least ten insurgents, including some suicide bombers.

The exact number of the casualties has not been officially announced by the government so far but latest reports indicate more than 100 soldiers lost their lives in the attack.

