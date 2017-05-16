Twin explosions rock Kandahar city in South of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue May 16 2017, 9:36 pm

According to the local government and security officials, the incident took place in the first police district of the city.

The officials further added that the incident took place around 8:20 pm local time targeting the security forces.

The type of the explosion and casualties as a result of the incident has not been ascertained so far.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident yet.

Preliminary reports indicate at least one person was killed and around twelve others were wounded in the attack.

According to the security sources, the target of the coordinated explosions was the security posts located in Madad roundabout.

The security situation in Kandahar had improved during the recent years however the insurgents have increased their attacks in several southern provinces, including Helmand that resulted into the deteriorating security Kandahar.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS