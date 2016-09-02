September 02, 2016
Twin explosions near a court in Pakistan, casualties feared

By Khaama Press - Fri Sep 02 2016, 10:09 am

suicide attack in PakistanBack to back explosions took place near a court in Mardan city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan earlier today.

According to the local media reports, the a suicide bomber detonated his explosives near the court compound after hurling a hand grenade at the entrance gate.

Earlier reports indicate at least 6 people were killed and around 40 others were wounded in the attack.

The incident has taken place near Mardan’s district and sessiosn court hours after a group of 4 suicide bombers attacked Peshawar’s Christian Colony.

There are no reports regarding the exact number of casualties as a result of the attack on the court compound.

No group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident yet.

