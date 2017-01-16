Turkish cargo plane crash in Kyrgyzstan leaving 32 dead

By Khaama Press - Mon Jan 16 2017, 10:19 am

A Turkish cargo plane crashed in Kyrgyzstan earlier today leaving at least 32 people dead amid reports the majority of the victims are the residents of the area where the incident took place.

The government officials in Kyrgyzstan have said the plane was supposed to land in Manas airport after arriving from Hong Kong when it crashed near the airport in a residential area.

The officials further added at least 15 houses were damaged and some children were among those killed.

According to the officials, the plane was due to land in Manas airport for a stopover before leaving for Istanbul in Turkey.

Preliminary reports indicate the Boeing 747 plane belonged to Turkish Airlines.

However, the airline has said the plane was operated by Turkish carrier ACT, also known as My Cargo Airlines.

“Our condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the tragic incident involving an ACT Airlines aircraft in Kyrgyzstan,” according to a Twitter post by the Turkish Airline.

The cause of the crash has not been ascertained so far but earlier reports suggest the visibility was poor at the time because of freezing fog.

This comes as at least 68 people were killed in a similar incident near Manas airport in 2008.

