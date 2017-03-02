Turkey hands over Sufi book to Afghanistan written nearly 300 years ago

By Khaama Press - Thu Mar 02 2017, 9:04 am

The Turkish authorities have handed over a book written in Pashto language nearly 300 years ago and was kept in a library in Turkey, it has been reported.

The book, Al-Tohfat Al-Qadrya on Sufism, was reportedly written between 1722 and 1723 by Ibn Munner.

The book on Islamic mysticism was discovered two years ago by Sinan Ayhan, who was looking for Kurdish language books on Islam during a break from his diplomatic post in Kabul.

“The owners of the book store had kept this historic Pashto book in the Kurdish language section since they were not familiar with this language,” he was quoted as saying in a report by Anadolu news agency which cited a note accompanying the book as it was handed over.

The paper further added that TIKA arranged for it to be republished and presented in Kabul after was it was discovered.

TIKA’s Afghanistan Director Sulaiman Shaheen quoted by the apper promised continued support for Afghan culture and society.

Lal Pacha, advisor to President Ashraf Ghani, read a statement in which Ghani praised friendly ties between the two nations and thanked Turkey for its continued support.

