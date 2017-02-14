Trump’s national security Michael Flynn resigns over Russian contacts

By Khaama Press - Tue Feb 14 2017, 9:56 am

The National Security Adviser of the US President Donald Trump has resigned, reportedly over his contacts with the Russian officials.

According to reports, Michael Flynn, resigned on Monday night in the midst of a raging controversy about his contacts with the Russians.

A White House official has confirmed reports regarding the resignation of Mr. Flynn.

Retired Army General Keith Kellogg was named acting national security adviser to replace Flynn.

Flynn reportedly called Vice President Mike Pence on Friday to apologize for misleading him about his conversation with the Russia ambassador in November.

According to the resignation letter of Flynn, he cited the “fast pace of events” for “inadvertently” briefing “the Vice President Elect and others with incomplete information regarding [his] phone calls with the Russian Ambassador.”

“Unfortunately, because of the fast pace of events, I inadvertently briefed the Vice President elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador,” he wrote in the letter.

Flynn further added “I am tendering my resignation, honored to have served President Trump, who in just three weeks has reoriented American foreign policy in fundamental ways to restore America’s leadership position in the world.”

