Trump’s Afghanistan policy to be finalized in the near future: Curtis

By Khaama Press - Tue Jun 06 2017, 1:02 pm

The President Donald Trump administration’s Afghanistan policy will be finalized in the near future, said a top US official.

Lisa Curtis, Senior Director for South and Central Asia in the White, said the US government and nation stands with the Afghan people and government as Afghanistan faces difficult political and security challenges.

In her meeting with the Afghan National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Curtis hailed the Afghan government for convening the Kabul Process summit with an aim to make a joint strategy in the fight against terrorism.

She reaffirmed the full support of the United States regarding the decisions and implementation plans of the Kabul Process.

Curtis also expressed hopes that the regional countries will have active contribution in the implementation of the Kabul Process decisions and plans.

According to Curtis, the Trump administration has completed the review of the Afghanistan policy and it is expected that the final results will be announced through media in the near future.

The two sides also discussed regional stability, security cooperation, and support to peace process in the framework of the Bilateral Security Agreement, the Office of the National Security Council said.

