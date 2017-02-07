Trump way only to combat terrorism: Afghan Ambassador to India

By Khaama Press - Tue Feb 07 2017, 1:56 pm

The Afghan Ambassador to India Dr. Shaida Mohammad Abdali has endorsed the US President Donald Trump’s statement to eradicate radical forces, saying “this is the only way to combat terrorism.”

Ambassador Abdali made the remarks during an event on ‘Afghanistan at the Crossroads: Implications for Regional Security’ at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA) in New Delhi.

He welcomed President Trump’s recent statement on his country’s resolve to eradicate radical forces and said this is the only way to combat terrorism.

Ambassador Abdali further added that he is hopeful that the US government adopts this policy while engaging with the countries in the region.

He also added that Afghanistan has long been suffering in the hands of global and regional players, insisting that there is a need for regional powers to interact with each other in a manner that would bring a positive change in the region.

The remarks by Ambassador Abdali came as President Trump has not announced its Afghanistan policy so far.

However, reports emerged earlier suggesting that Trump has vowed to send more troops to Afghanistan in a bid to prevent further deterioration of the security of the country.

The commitment was reportedly made during a telephone conversation between President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Donald Trump in December last year when he was the president-elect of the United States.

