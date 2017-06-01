Trump speaks with President Ghani after deadly Kabul explosion

By Khaama Press - Thu Jun 01 2017, 10:23 am

The US President Donald Trump spoke with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani after the deadly explosion in capital Kabul which left at least 80 people dead.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said President Trump spoke with his Afghan counterpart over the phone and called the incident in capital Kabul a terrorist act.

Condemning the attack in strongest words, President Trump reaffirmed the support of the United States to the Afghan nation and government.

He also hailed the Afghan security forces for quickly responding to the incident and providing on time support to the victims of the attack.

The White House in a statement also said “President Donald J. Trump called President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan to convey his deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed and injured in the murderous attack that took place this morning near the diplomatic zone in Kabul.”

The statement by the White House further added “He condemned the attack, which occurred during the holy month of Ramadan, underscoring the barbaric nature of the terrorists who are enemies of all civilized peoples. President Trump commended the bravery of Afghan first responders, who worked quickly to support the wounded.”

“He also commended Afghan security forces for their steadfast efforts to defend the Afghan people from enemies who would seek to deny them the security and prosperity they so richly deserve,” the White House said, adding that “The United States Embassy is working with our Afghan and Coalition partners to assist the victims and help the National Unity Government pursue those responsible for this criminal attack.”

