Trump speaks with Ghani, vows to work closely to counter terrorism threats

Sat Dec 03 2016, 8:34 am

The US President-elect Donald Trump spoke with the Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani to discus issues of bilateral interest, including the joint fight against terrorism, it has been reported.

The Trump transition team informed regarding the discussions between President Ghani and President-elect Trump, according to Reuters.

“The two men discussed the grave terrorism threats facing both countries and pledged to work more closely together in order to meet these growing threats,” the Trump transition team said in a statement.

The Presidential Palace, ARG, has not commented regarding the report so far.

President Ghani congratulated Trump for his victory in the US presidential election earlier last month, expressing hopes that the relations between the nations will further improve under his administration.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, in a statement said the United States is one of the key strategic partners of the Afghan government in the fight against terrorism and in the development of the country.

The Republican candidate Donald Trump was elected the new US President after he revived the required 270 electoral votes to be declared the winner of the elections.

The US Ambassador to Afghanistan Michael McKinley earlier said the presidential election in United States will not affect the policies of Washington in Afghanistan and the bilateral pacts available between the two countries.

“Today I was asked many times what the impacts of these elections would be on US-Afghanistan relations and my answer is always the same, America’s long term commitment to our partnership with Afghanistan was renewed this year in Warsaw and Brussels. The US Afghan relationship will remain strong and and close because it is based not anyone election, leader or party on our common interests, our people to people ties, our shared values that so deeply rooted,” Ambassador McKinely said.

He also added that a new administration will take shape but “you can be assured that Afghanistan will remain at the highest levels of our foreign policy agenda.”

