Trump sending Gen. McMaster to Afghanistan to review the situation

By Khaama Press - Thu Apr 13 2017, 11:55 am

The US President Donald Trump is sending General McMaster to Afghanistan in a bid to review the situation in the country.

Trump made the remarks while speaking during a press conference with the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“It’s my hope that NATO will take on an increased role in supporting our Iraqi partners in their battle against ISIS,” he said, adding that “I’m also sending General McMaster to Afghanistan to find out how we can make progress alongside our Afghan partners and NATO allies.”

The Trump administration has not formally announced its policy on Afghanistan so far although Trump has spoken with the US forces based in Afghanistan and the Afghan officials in the past, pledging continued support to the US forces based in Afghanistan.

The Afghan officials are optimistic that the Trump administration will maintain its strategic involvement in Afghanistan and will continue to its support to the Afghan government.

In the meantime, President Trump and the German Chancellor Angela Merkel have pledged close cooperation on conflict in Ukraine and the situation in Afghanistan.

The White House in a statement said earlier this month “President Donald J. Trump spoke today by telephone with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany.

The statement further added that the leaders discussed several issues of mutual concern and interest, including the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the situation in Afghanistan.

“The leaders pledged close cooperation and coordination on these and other issues,” the statement said, adding that “They agreed to remain in close contact.”

