Trump met Afghan President for the first time on the sidelines of Riyadh summit

By Khaama Press - Mon May 22 2017, 3:35 pm

The US President met with his Afghan counterpart for the first time on the sidelines of the Riyadh summit.

According to a statement by the White House “President Donald J. Trump met briefly today with President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan on the margins of the Islamic Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. President Trump welcomed President Ghani’s leadership in Afghanistan on fighting terrorism and implementing key reforms.”

The statement further added “He also commended the brave service of Afghan security forces as they fight to secure their country.”

The meeting between the Afghan and US leaders takes place as the American officials are mulling to send more troops to Afghanistan to assist the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.

According to reports, around 13 thousand foreign forces are currently stationed in Afghanistan which includes around 8,400 American soldiers.

The Presidential Palace officials earlier said President Ghani expects to hold talks with his US counterpart regarding the new policies of his administration regarding Afghanistan.

This comes as the Trump administration has not formally declared its policy on Afghanistan so far.

The former US Ambassador to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said last month the new policy of Donald Trump administration regarding Afghanistan will likely be finalized in May.

Khalilzad said negotiations are underway in this regard and it is likely that the talks will conclude on 15th May.

He said a result is expected on 15th May as there is a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization afterwards in Italy and President Donald Trump will attend the meeting.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS