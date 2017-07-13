Trump help Afghan girls to participate in international robotics competition

By Khaama Press - Thu Jul 13 2017, 11:42 am

The US President Donald Trump has intervened to grant visas for the Afghan female students who were rejected for two times to participate in the international robotics competition.

Senior US officials have told the US-based, The Politico, that U.S. officials have reversed course at the urging of President Trump and decided to allow into the United States a group of Afghan girls hoping to participate in an international robotics competition.

The step was apparently taken after the reports regarding the rejection of visas for the students sparked a furious public backlash, both in Afghanistan and in US.

“The State Department worked incredibly well with the Department of Homeland Security to ensure that this case was reviewed and handled appropriately,” Dina Powell, Trump’s deputy national security adviser for strategy, said in a statement.

The statement further added “We could not be prouder of this delegation of young women who are also scientists — they represent the best of the Afghan people and embody the promise that their aspirations can be fulfilled. They are future leaders of Afghanistan and strong ambassadors for their country.”

The competition is expected to kick off next week in Washington and around 162 teams from across the globe including Afghanistan will participate in the competition.

