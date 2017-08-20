Trump confirms decisions made on Afghanistan in meeting with military leaders

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 20 2017, 11:36 am

The US President Donald Trump has confirmed that decisions have been made on Afghanistan during the meeting with the Generals and military leaders on Friday.

“Important day spent at Camp David with our very talented Generals and military leaders. Many decisions made, including on Afghanistan,” Trump said in a Twitter post.

No further details have been given regarding the decisions made on Afghanistan with the confirmation by President Trump coming hours after reports emerged suggesting that the meeting concluded with any results.

In the meantime, the Foreign Policy in its report has said that one of the reasons that draws Trump into this land-locked country is “abundant natural resources”.

On the other hand, certain media outlets in Pakistan have reported that the new policy will not have a good news for Pakistan.

According to The Express, the United States could deploy additional forces to Afghanistan under the new policy and could stop the military aid to Pakistan.

This comes as a US official last month that the United States will withhold $50 million remaining in military reimbursements to Pakistan for fiscal year 2016 because Defense Secretary Jim Mattis believes that Islamabad has not done enough to blunt the Islamist militant Haqqani network.

The United States Department of States released its latest reports regarding terrorism for 2016 last month, providing an overall report regarding the terrorism related upheavals during the year.

“Afghanistan, in particular, continued to experience aggressive and coordinated attacks by the Afghan Taliban, including the affiliated Haqqani Network (HQN) and other insurgent and terrorist groups,” the report stated.

The Department of State also added that a number of these attacks were planned and launched from safe havens in Pakistan.

