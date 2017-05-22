Trump calls Afghan soldiers courageous for their sacrifices in fight against terror

By Khaama Press - Mon May 22 2017, 10:08 am

The US President Donald Trump has called the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) courageous as he hailed their sacrifices in the fight against the terrorism.

In his speech to the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, Trump said many are already making significant contributions to regional security, mentioning Jordanian, Saudi Arabia, Lebanese army, American soldiers, and Qatar for their contribution to eliminate the menace of terror.

He said “And courageous Afghan soldiers are making tremendous sacrifices in the fight against the Taliban, and others, in the fight for their country.”

The US President further added that as terrorist organizations are denied control of territory and populations, steps must be taken to strip them of their access to funds and must cut off the financial channels that let ISIS sell oil, let extremists pay their fighters, and help terrorists smuggle their reinforcements.

“I am proud to announce that the nations here today will be signing an agreement to prevent the financing of terrorism, called the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center – co-chaired by the United States and Saudi Arabia, and joined by every member of the Gulf Cooperation Council. It is another historic step in a day that will be long remembered,” he added.

He also emphasized that there is still much work to do and said “That means honestly confronting the crisis of Islamist extremism and the Islamist terror groups it inspires. And it means standing together against the murder of innocent Muslims, the oppression of women, the persecution of Jews, and the slaughter of Christians.”

“Religious leaders must make this absolutely clear: Barbarism will deliver you no glory – piety to evil will bring you no dignity. If you choose the path of terror, your life will be empty, your life will be brief, and YOUR SOUL WILL BE CONDEMNED,” he added.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS