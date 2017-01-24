Trump and Putin must work together on Afghanistan: Karzai

By Khaama Press - Tue Jan 24 2017, 1:40 pm

The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has said the US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin must work together on Afghanistan.

During an interview with Agencia EFE on Friday, Karzai said he would wait to see the first steps he takes in the fight against extremism in Afghanistan.

“Now that President Trump has recognized the need for friendship with Russia, which is a good thing that I admire in him, he must as soon as possible sit down with President Putin (Vladimir Putin of Russia) and chart a common way forward,” Karzai said.

He suggested that President Trump must first re-analyze and re-evaluate what had gone wrong in the past in order for his administration employ actionable policies in the region.

The former Afghan leader pointed towards Pakistan’s interference in Afghanistan and said peace Afghanistan can be achieved “by being clear with Pakistan, first.”

“Second, by seeking the cooperation of Russia, China and India. Mainly, especially Russia here, because Russians are very suspicious now of what is going on,” he added.

Karzai endorsed Trump’s view on Russia after he tweeted “Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only “stupid” people, or fools, would think that it is bad!” Trump said in a Tweet post.

Trump further added “We have enough problems around the world without yet another one. When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the WORLD!”

The relations between Washington and Moscow hit an all time low after dozens of Russian diplomats were expelled by imposing new sanctions on Russian intelligence agencies after the Department of State said the diplomats were intelligence operatives.

The US officials said that the diplomats were involved in cyber attacks to interfere with the presidential election, an allegation which Russia has rejected.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS