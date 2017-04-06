Trump and Merkel pledge close cooperation on Afghanistan and Ukraine

By Khaama Press - Thu Apr 06 2017, 2:41 pm

The US President Donald Trump and the German Chancellor Angela Merkel have pledged close cooperation on conflict in Ukraine and the situation in Afghanistan.

The White House in a statement said “President Donald J. Trump spoke today by telephone with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany.؛

The statement further added that the leaders discussed several issues of mutual concern and interest, including the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the situation in Afghanistan.

“The leaders pledged close cooperation and coordination on these and other issues,” the statement said, adding that “They agreed to remain in close contact.”

This comes as Merkel pledged last month that Germany will maintain presence in Afghanistan as part of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission.

The Trump administration has not formally announced its policy on Afghanistan so far although Trump has spoken with the US forces based in Afghanistan and the Afghan officials in the past, pledging continued support to the US forces based in Afghanistan.

In the meantime, the Afghan officials are optimistic that the Trump administration will maintain its strategic involvement in Afghanistan and will continue to its support to the Afghan government.

