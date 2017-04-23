Trump administration’s Afghan policy likely to be finalized next month: Khalilzad

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 23 2017, 10:41 am

The former US Ambassador to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has said the new policy of Donald Trump administration regarding Afghanistan will likely be finalized next month.

Speaking to BBC’s Pashto service, Khalilzad said negotiations are underway in this regard and it is likely that the talks will conclude on 15th May.

He said a result is expected on 15th May as there is a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization afterwards in Italy and President Donald Trump will attend the meeting.

This comes as a delegation of the US officials led by the US national security adviser Gen. Herbert McMaster visited Afghanistan last week to review the situation of the country and meet with the top Afghan government officials.

The Office of the National Security Council of Afghanistan (NSC) said Gen. McMaster had visited the country in a bid to review the policy of Washington regarding Afghanistan.

According to NSC, Gen. McMaster reaffirmed Washington’s support to expand its military support to Afghanistan and said US will support the Afghan government’s policy to expand the capabilities of the Afghan Air Force.

He also added that the United States will support the four-year plan security plan of the Afghan government, emphasizing that the Trump administration believes the implementation of the plan will eliminate the menace of terrorism being faced by Afghanistan.

Gen. McMaster further added that the United States will also remain committed to help Afghanistan in other sectors, including supporting the infrastructural projects in Afghanistan besides supporting the Afghan military as he also supported the Afghan government’s policy regarding peace process.

