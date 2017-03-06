Trump administration committed to continued support Afghanistan: Miller

By Khaama Press - Mon Mar 06 2017, 2:45 pm

The new US administration led by President Donald Trump is committed to continued support to Afghanistan, the acting US Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Laurel Miller has said.

She reaffirmed the US support to the Afghan government and people during a meeting with the Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

“Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Chief Executive of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan today met with Ms. Laurel Miller, the US Acting Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan in his office at the Sepidar palace,” according to a statement released by the Chief Executive’s Office.

The statement further added that the latest military-political developments of the country, Afghanistan’s regional relations, peace process and mutual cooperation of the US and Afghanistan were discussed at the meeting.

“Ms. Miller assured of cooperation and support of the US new administration for the National Unity Government and stressed that his country would continue to work with Afghanistan in all areas to bring security, peace and stability in Afghanistan,” the statement added.

Appreciating the US constant cooperation, the Chief Executive emphasized on the principle of close cooperation between Afghanistan and the US and assured of implementation of the political agreement for building peace and stability in the country.

