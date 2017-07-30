Tribal elder killed in an explosion in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Jul 30 2017, 2:17 pm

A local tribal elder was killed in an explosion triggered by the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government in a statement said the incident took place earlier today around 7:30 am local time in the vicinity of Khogyani district.

The statement further added that the tribal elder Malik Sherin Agha was travelling in a vehicle with his two civilian companions when their vehicle hit an Improvised Explosive Device.

The two civilians accompanying Agha sustained injuries with the health condition of one of them reported as critical.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Nangarhar has been among the relatively calm provinces since the fall of the Taliban regime but the anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban and ISIS loyalists have started attempts to expand their insurgency in some key and remote districts of the province.

Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to other insurgent groups frequently use improvised explosive devices as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces and government personnel but in majority of such attacks the ordinary civilians are targeted while in some cases the militants are killed in premature explosions.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS