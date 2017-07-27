Tribal council in Pakistan orders rape of the sister of a rapist

By Khaama Press - Thu Jul 27 2017, 12:30 pm

A tribal council in Punjab province of Pakistan ordered the rape of a man who had raped a young girl.

The incident took place recently in Rajpur area of Muzaffarabad where a 12-year-old girl was raped by the man.

According to the police officials in Multan, the rape of the sister of the rapist was ordered during a tribal council meeting comprising of at least 40 people.

The council reportedly ordered the brother of the victim to rape the assailant’s sister in revenge for the sexual attack of the 12-year-old girl.

The police officials are saying that nearly 20 people have been arrested in connection to the incident and efforts are underway for the arrest of the other council members.

The officials further added that the police forces were informed regarding the horrific act after a first investigation report was filed by the family of the victim of the second attack.

In the meantime, the family of the first victim of the rape incident also filed a first investigation report on 20th July, the police officials added.

The tribal council which ordered the revenge rape belonged to Panchayat village.

