Training of Afghan pilots for UH-60 Black Hawks gaining momentum

By Khaama Press - Fri Oct 06 2017, 10:33 am

The training of the Afghan pilots for the newly-deployed UH-60 helicopters is gaining momentum as the international allies of Afghanistan have stepped up efforts to the capabilities of the Afghan national defense and security forces. (Photo: NATO Resolute Support Mission)

“UH-60 training is gaining momentum at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan. Afghan Air Force pilots had the opportunity to take their very first orientation flight in their BlackHawks October 3!” the NATO-led Resolute Support mission said a short statement posted online.

The statement further added that “Coming from the Mi-17, the Airmen familiarized themselves with the numerous gauges and different locations of switches throughout the cockpit.”

“Within a few weeks of training, the #aviators will take the controls as they gain proficiency on this complex weapons system,” the alliance said.

In a Twitter post earlier this week, the alliance confirmed that the training of the Afghan pilots for the Black Hawks has officially kicked off in Kandahar province.

The Afghan Air Force is expecting to receive around 159 Black Hawk helicopters in coming years as part of the ongoing efforts by the international allies of the country for the modernization of the Afghan Air Force in a bid to boost the capabilities of the national defense and security forces.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS