Training local forces one of best weapons in fight against terrorism: NATO SG

By Khaama Press - Thu May 25 2017, 2:38 pm

The NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized on the importance of training the local forces as the NATO leaders gather for a summit in Brussels to hold talks on some key issues, including fight against terrorism.

In his doorstep statement ahead of the meeting, Stoltenberg said “Our largest military operation ever was launched in Afghanistan in a direct response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States.”

Stoltenberg further added that “13,000 NATO troops continue to train Afghan forces. We will assess our level of support and the future of the mission.”

“Training local forces is one of the best weapons in the fight against terrorism. We are already training Iraqi forces,” he added.

In response to a question regarding the situation in Afghanistan considering the alliance’s contribution, Stoltenberg said “ There are many challenges in Afghanistan and no one said that the situation in Afghanistan was going to be easy when NATO ended its combat operation back at the end of 2014.”

However, he said “But we have achieved a lot. We have been able to train and build Afghan forces which are now able to take responsibility for security in their own countries themselves. That’s a great and important achievement. And the Afghans show professionalism and bravery in the way that they handle the security situation in Afghanistan.”

