Trained on other side of Durand Line, 21 terrorists in Kandahar

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 31 2016, 12:15 pm

At least 21 terrorists operating in four different groups were arrested by the operatives of the Afghan intelligence in southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said the militants belonged to Quetta Council, a term normally referenced to the Taliban group and Haqqani Network leadership based in Pakistan.

A statement by NDS said the militants were involved in plotting and coordinating suicide attacks, coordinated terrorist attacks, assassination of tribal and influential elders, and attack on convoys in southern Kandahar province.

The statement further added that the detained terrorists have confessed they received the necessary terrrist trainings on the other side of Durand Line.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the Afghan officials have long been raising concerns regarding the presence of the Taliban group and Haqqani network leadership councils in Pakistan.

They are saying that the two groups are having leadership councils based in both Quetta and Peshawar cities of Pakistan from where they launch attacks in Afghanistan.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS