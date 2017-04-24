Torture of detainees persist in Afghanistan, says UN

By Khaama Press - Mon Apr 24 2017, 3:18 pm

The United Nations in its latest report has expressed concerns regarding the persisting torture of detainees in the Afghan prisons.

“The continuing torture and ill-treatment of detainees is a matter of serious concern, but we acknowledge the genuine commitment and the efforts of the Government to deal with this issue,” said Tadamichi Yamamoto, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan.

The report by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) is based on interviews with 469 conflict-related detainees conducted from 1 January 2015 to 31 December 2016 in 62 detention facilities administered by the National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghan National Police (ANP) and other Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) across the country.

According to the report, more than a third of the interviewees gave credible accounts of being subjected to torture or ill-treatment.

Among other findings, 45 per cent of those interviewed who had been detained by police said they had been tortured or ill-treated – the highest level documented since UNAMA began its current monitoring programme in 2010, the report stated.

The report notes that 26 per cent of those interviewed by UNAMA who had been held in NDS custody reported being subjected to torture or ill-treatment. Of 85 child detainees interviewed, 38 gave credible accounts of being subjected to torture or ill-treatment while in the custody of the Afghan security forces.

Overall, the majority of detainees said they had been tortured to force them to confess and that the torture and ill-treatment stopped once they did so. “Many of those interviewed stated that they did not understand or could not read what was written on the ‘confession’ which they signed or thumb-printed,” the report notes.

