Top US General in Afghanistan agree Pakistan not pressing Haqqani network

By Khaama Press - Tue Sep 27 2016, 3:17 pm

The top US general in Afghanistan General John Nicholson agrees with the US Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter who said Pakistan is not enforcing sufficient pressure on Haqqani terrorist network.

In his press briefing to the US Department of Defense, Gen. Nicholson, said “As far the strength of the Haqqanis, we, as you know, the Secretary of Defense in August in his response to Congress as a result of the National Defense Act and Authorization Act of 2015, he was required to respond to Congress on whether there was adequate pressure being placed on the Haqqanis by the Pakistan government.”

Gen. Nicholson further added “And he said he was unable to certify that there was sufficient pressure being placed on them to justify additional coalition support funds to Pakistan. Kind of a lengthy explanation, but it was his way of saying that there’s not, not adequate pressure being put on the Haqqanis.”

“And I concur and with the Secretary’s assessment on that. Then we, that the Haqqanis operationally have been able to conduct operations inside Afghanistan — they constitute the primary threat to Americans, to coalition members, and to Afghans especially in and around Kabul,” Gen. Nicholson added.

The remarks by Gen. Nicholson came as the United States stopped $300 million in military reimbursements to Pakistan due to the lack of actions by the country towards the terrorist netowork.

“The funds could not be released to the Government of Pakistan at this time because the Secretary has not yet certified that Pakistan has taken sufficient action against the Haqqani network,” Pentagon spokesman Adam Stump said earlier last month.

The Afghan officials have long been criticizing Pakistan for allowing the militant groups, specifically the Taliban group and the notorious Haqqani terrorist network to use its soil for planning and coordinating attacks in Afghanistan.

The Haqqani terrorist network is accused of numerous deadly attacks in Afghanistan including a horrific attack on VIP protection unity in Kabul earlier this year that left at least 64 dead and over 300 others wounded.

