Top Taliban leaders killed in Helmand operations

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 22 2017, 6:05 pm

Several top Taliban leaders have been killed during the operations of the Afghan security forces in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

According to the local officials, the Taliban leaders were killed during the recent military operations in various parts of the province.

Provincial governor Hayatullah Hayat said the Taliban leaders killed during the operations have been identified as Qari Muhibullah, Mullah Basir, Mullah Zahir, Mullah Ahmad, Mahboob, Farid Janan, Mullah Mansoor, Mullah Esmat, and Mullah Ghani.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Helmand remains one of the most volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan since the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001 where terrorist related incidents are frequently reported from its various districts.

The local officials said last week that Taliban insurgents suffered heavy casualties during the latest counter-terrorism operations in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government in a statement said the latest counter-terrorism operations were conducted in Lashkargah city, Nad-e-Ali, and Kajaki districts.

The statement further added at least 25 Taliban insurgents were killed during the operations and 11 others were wounded.

The operations are jointly being conducted by the Afghan army, Afghan police, and security personnel of the other institutions, the statement added.

