Top Taliban leaders among 77 killed during operations in Imam Sahib of Kunduz

By Khaama Press - Sun Jun 11 2017, 1:47 pm

Several top leaders of the Taliban group were killed during the ongoing clearance operations in Imam Sahib district of Kunduz province, the commander of the 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan National Army Gen. Amanullah Mubin said.

Speaking during a press conference, Gen. Mubin said the operations for the elimination of the militants from Imam Sahib district kicked off a week ago and since then at least 77 insurgents have been killed.

Gen. Mubin further added that several senior Taliban leaders including Qari Atiqullah, Qari Qudrullah, Gul Wali, Mullah Abdul Rahim, and Shafiqullah were among those killed.

He said at least 110 Taliban insurgents were also wounded during the operations and at least 19 hideouts of the group were destroyed.

According to Gen. Mubin, at least eleven vehicles belonging to the Taliban insurgents were also destroyed during the operations while a clinic was also damaged.

Kunduz is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

The operations in Imam Sahib district was launched soon after the Taliban insurgents launched a coordinated attack with an aim to capture its control.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS