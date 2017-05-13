Top Taliban leaders among 11 killed in Kunduz airstrike

By Khaama Press - Sat May 13 2017, 2:49 pm

At least eleven Taliban insurgents including their two top local leaders were killed in an airstrike in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan.

According to the security officials, the militants were killed late on Friday afternoon after they were targeted in the vicinity of Chahardara district.

A spokesman for the Pamir Division in Northeastern Afghanistan, Gen. Ghulam Hazrat Karimi, said the two top Taliban leaders killed in the airstrike have been identified as Qari Ahmadshah and Arshad.

He said a military vehicle being used by the Taliban insurgents was also destroyed in the airstrike.

Gen. Karimi further added that the local residents and security personnel did not suffer any casualties during the airstrike.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Kunduz is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out attacks on its key districts, including the strategic Kunduz city.

The control of Qala-e-Zal district in Kunduz province also fell to Taliban earlier this month but the security officials are saying that additional forces have been deployed to retake the areas under the Taliban control.

