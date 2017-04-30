Top Taliban leader shot dead by ISIS militants in Peshawar: Sources

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 30 2017, 12:01 pm

A top Taliban leader Mawlavi Mohammad Daud has been shot dead by the militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist, it has been reported.

Informed Taliban sources quoted by NBC news have said the ISIS terrorist group has claimed responsibility behind the killing of Mawlavi Mohammad Daud.

The sources have said Mawlavi Daud was the head of Taliban’s council in Peshawar city of Pakistan and was shot dead on Thursday as he was travelling in the outskirts of the city.

In the meantime, other Taliban sources blame the Afghan intelligence for the assassination of Mawlavi Daud, saying the ISIS militants were used by Afghan intelligence to carry out the attack.

The Taliban group spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid has reportedly confirmed the killing of Mawlavi Daud but has not elaborated further regarding the parties involved in the attack.

The latest attack involving ISIS militants on top Taliban leader comes days after deadly clashes broke out between the Taliban and ISIS loyalists in northern Jawzjan province of Afghanistan.

According to the local officials in Jawzjan, more than 90 insurgents, mostly Taliban fighters were killed during the clashes which broke out in Darzab district last week.

