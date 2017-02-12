Top Taliban leader Mawlavi Naqibullah, foreign militants killed in Badakshan

By Khaama Press - Sun Feb 12 2017, 1:40 pm

A top leader of the Taliban group was along with severa local and foreign insurgents in northeastern Badakshan province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials in Badakhshan, the militants were killed during the counter-terrorism operations in Jurm district.

The commander of the 20th Pamir Brigade, General Ghulam Hazrat Karimi, said Mawlavi Naqibullah was among eleven insurgents killed during the operations.

Gen. Karimi further added that four foreign insurgents were among those killed.

He said at least fourteen militants also sustained injuries during the operations conducted Farghamero and Aab Raghak villages in the past 24 hours.

According to Gen. Karimi, the Afghan security forces and local residents of the two villages did not suffer any casualties during the operations.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Badakshan is among the relatively calm provinces in northeastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militants have increased their insurgency activities in some remote districts of the province during the recent years.

The insurgents including Taliban and foreign militants often carry out coordinated attacks on government compounds and Security posts in the volatile districts where they are operational.

