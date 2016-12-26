Top Taliban leader leading Kunduz battle killed in Ghazni ambush

By Khaama Press - Mon Dec 26 2016, 11:38 am

A top Taliban leader who was leading the deadly battle in northern Kunduz province was killed during an ambush of the Afghan security forces.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said “A top Taliban commander named Mullah Firoz Jahadi along with five other armed Taliban killed in Aab Band district of Ghazni province in an Afghan National Police ambush.”

MoI further added “During this ambush, nine other armed Taliban were wounded and two rocket launchers, two PK machine guns and one vehicle seized as well.”

According to the ministry, Mullah Firoz Jahadi was leading the Kunduz battle.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Kunduz is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban group launched several attacks this year as part of their spring offensive to capture the strategic Kunduz city.

Meanwhile, the Afghan forces are busy conducting their annual ‘Shafaq’ operation which was launched in response to Taliban’s annual spring offensive.

The Afghan security officials are saying that the annual Shafaq operation is being conducted with an aim to eliminate the top leaders of the militant groups.

